Troopers investigate 3 fatal crashes in Central Florida

The Florida Highway Patrol (FHP) reported three fatal crashes in Central Florida this weekend.

They said that one of the crashes happened just after 11:30 p.m. on Saturday in Orange County. Two vehicles crashed at the intersection of Caneel Bay Boulevard and Wyndham Lakes Boulevard. One person was pronounced dead at the scene and two others were taken to the hospital with serious injuries.

Then, in Osceola County, FHP said that one person is dead after a crash on Interstate 4 (I-4). It happened before 8:30 p.m. Saturday on the eastbound lanes of the interstate near Champion’s Gate. Troopers said that the driver of an SUV lost control and hit the guardrail. The car overturned and the driver was pronounced dead at the scene.

Finally, in Volusia County, troopers said that a 20-year-old man was killed in a crash on Saturday morning. It happened at the intersection of State Road 40 and Alice Drive. A man in a pickup truck was traveling east on State Road 40 when he left the road and struck a utility pole. He was thrown from the vehicle and died at the scene.

FHP reportedly continues to investigate these fatal crashes.

