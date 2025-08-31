Troopers detain protesters at Pulse crosswalk site amid ongoing standoff
ORLANDO, Fla. - Troopers with the Florida Highway Patrol placed multiple people in hand restraints Sunday at the Pulse Memorial rainbow crosswalk, where tensions between residents and the state over decorative crosswalks have reached a boiling point.
What we know:
Video from the scene shows several individuals being placed in handcuffs after attempting to recolor the crosswalk, which has been repeatedly painted over by the Florida Department of Transportation (FDOT) under new statewide rules. FDOT crews had installed warning signs near the site reading "Defacing Roadway Prohibited" and "No Impeding Traffic."
The crosswalk, installed to honor the 49 lives lost in the 2016 Pulse nightclub shooting, has become the center of a heated standoff between residents and state officials. Orlando Mayor Buddy Dyer has defended the rainbow crosswalk as both a safety feature and a memorial, while FDOT has argued that such nonstandard designs pose safety risks.
What's next:
State troopers and Orlando police officers kept watch from a nearby parking lot. Activists say they plan to continue challenging the state’s removal of the memorial, even as the crackdown expands to other crosswalks across Florida.
