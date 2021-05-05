FHP: St. Pete man arrested for DUI following multi-vehicle crash on I-275

Troopers say they have arrested a St. Petersburg man for DUI after he caused a multi-vehicle crash that caused a truck to roll over and hit a Florida Highway Patrol trooper's cruiser that was parked on the side of Interstate 275.

Emanuel Cortez Ramsey, 29, faces several charges including DUI (drugs) for the Wednesday afternoon crash.

According to FHP, the crash involved three vehicles that were headed north on I-275 near the 54th Avenue North onramp. The FHP trooper was parked on the outside shoulder near the ramp.

It happened in a split second. The dash camera in a Sunstar vehicle driving just behind the crash caught what happened.

A sedan, which FHP says was driven by Ramsey, lost control and swerved into the center lane of the 3-lane interstate. It hit the left rear of another sedan driven by a 55-year-old man.

That vehicle rolled and overturned several times before coming to stop on the inside median of I-275.

Courtesy: Florida Highway Patrol

Ramsey's vehicle kept going right and hit the left side of a truck, driven by a 35-year-old man, which rotated and overturned onto the outside shoulder, crashing into the trooper's cruiser.

The pickup truck also hit a light pole before coming to a stop on the shoulder.

Courtesy: Florida Highway Patrol

FHP says two people, including the trooper, were taken to the hospital for treatment of minor injuries.

Troopers arrested Ramsey for DUI (drugs), no valid driver's license, misdemeanor possession of cannabis, and careless driving.

