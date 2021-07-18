Triple-digital heat index expected as storms roll into Central Florida

Central Florida has a hot and humid Sunday ahead.

Afternoon highs across the interior will reach the low-90s and the upper-80s are expected along coastal Brevard County. The heat index in several cities will reach 100° later in the afternoon.

Don't forget to pack water as you head out the door today. The sun will be intense today with a UV Index of 11, which means burn time could be in as little as 12 minutes. Continue to reapply sunscreen throughout the day.

Also, stay weather aware this evening. The east coast and west coast sea breezes will move inland this afternoon and collide near Lake and Sumter Counties. Heavy downpours, frequent dangerous cloud-to-ground lightning, and gusty winds are possible. Remember, when thunder roars, go indoors.

Depend on the FOX 35 Storm Team as we track rising heat and incoming storms.