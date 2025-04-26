Brush fire breaks out in Orange County, officials say

The Brief Multiple fire units responded to a brush fire that broke out on Saturday afternoon in Orange County. There were no reports of injuries or immediate threats to structures. Authorities said the fire was about 25 acres in size.



Multiple fire units responded to a brush fire that broke out on Saturday afternoon in Orange County, officials say.

As of 6:27 p.m. on Saturday, crews reported the fire to be out. Officials said they will remain on the scene to check for hot spots.

Brush fire breaks out in Orange County

What we know:

Orange County Fire Rescue (OCFR) posted to its X account around 5 p.m. to warn the public of the fire.

Fire officials said the blaze is in the area of State Road 414 and Lakeville Road at the old landfill.

Authorities shared an update on X less than an hour later, saying the fire was covering about 25 acres.

OCFR said there have been no reports of injuries or immediate threats to structures.

What you can do:

Authorities were asking the public to use caution in the immediate area and to expect road closures as crews work to put the fire out.

Central Florida drought triggers brush fires across region

Dig deeper:

Authorities have not yet released the specific causes of the fire.

However, as drought conditions continue to be prevalent across Central Florida, the risk of wildfires is continuing to rise.

Drought conditions and dry weather have fueled at least five recent fires, prompting a region-wide burn ban.

Officials are urging residents near wooded areas to prepare, warning that Florida's wildfire season is intensifying.

This is a developing story. Check back later for more updates.

