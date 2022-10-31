Trick-or-treating safety: How to check for sex offenders in your neighborhood

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement is asking families to be aware of the locations of sexual offenders potentially living in their neighborhood before going out for trick-or-treating on Halloween.

Residents can check to see where a sex offender has a registered address in Florida by entering their address in Florida's sexual offender registry.

It will show residents on a map where nearby offenders live, and provide residents with a flyer for each offender. The flyer features the offender or predator's photo and identity, and when and why they were added to the registry.

Residents can also access the registry by downloading FDLE's mobile app from Google Play or the Apple App Store.

The FDLE shared other tips for staying safe on Halloween: