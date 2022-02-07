Trial for suspected serial killer underway in Volusia County

The trial for a suspected serial killer in Volusia County is underway.

Robert Hayes is accused of killing at least four women, including three in Volusia County.

Hayes was on the run for more than a decade. He was later caught in Palm Beach County.

Investigators said Hayes shot the three victims to death in secluded areas.

Each woman's body was found decomposed in Daytona Beach with gunshot wounds between 2005 and 2006.

