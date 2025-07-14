Tree crashes onto Ocala duplex during storm; resident and dog rescued

The Brief A large tree fell onto a duplex in Ocala during a severe storm Monday afternoon, trapping a vehicle and damaging both residential units. Firefighters rescued a man and his dog from one of the units; neither was injured. The second unit was unoccupied, and no injuries were reported.



A man and his dog were safely helped out of their Ocala home Monday afternoon after a large tree toppled onto a duplex during a severe storm, according to Ocala Fire Rescue.

What we know:

Fire crews were dispatched to the 400 block of Southeast 15th Terrace at 4:21 p.m. following reports of a confined space incident. The first officials on scene found a massive tree resting on the duplex at the corner of Southeast 15th Terrace and East Fort King Street.

CLICK TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX LOCAL APP

CREDIT: Ocala Fire Rescue

Firefighters discovered that most of the damage occurred at the rear of the structure.

A search of the units revealed one man and a dog inside; both were startled but unharmed. The second unit was unoccupied at the time of the incident.

Officials said the uprooted tree and a second collapsed trunk landed on the carport, trapping a vehicle and damaging the bedrooms, living room, and laundry areas of both units.

CREDIT: Ocala Fire Rescue

SIGN-UP FOR FOX 35'S BREAKING NEWS, DAILY NEWS NEWSLETTERS

No injuries were reported.

The Ocala Building Department also responded to assess the structural damage. All other fire units were released shortly after arriving or before reaching the scene.