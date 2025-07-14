Tree crashes onto Ocala duplex during storm; resident and dog rescued
ORLANDO, Fla. - A man and his dog were safely helped out of their Ocala home Monday afternoon after a large tree toppled onto a duplex during a severe storm, according to Ocala Fire Rescue.
What we know:
Fire crews were dispatched to the 400 block of Southeast 15th Terrace at 4:21 p.m. following reports of a confined space incident. The first officials on scene found a massive tree resting on the duplex at the corner of Southeast 15th Terrace and East Fort King Street.
Firefighters discovered that most of the damage occurred at the rear of the structure.
A search of the units revealed one man and a dog inside; both were startled but unharmed. The second unit was unoccupied at the time of the incident.
Officials said the uprooted tree and a second collapsed trunk landed on the carport, trapping a vehicle and damaging the bedrooms, living room, and laundry areas of both units.
No injuries were reported.
The Ocala Building Department also responded to assess the structural damage. All other fire units were released shortly after arriving or before reaching the scene.
The Source: The information in this article comes from a report shared by Ocala Fire Rescue.