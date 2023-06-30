'Tow to Go': AAA offering free rides Fourth of July weekend to keep impaired drivers off the road

AAA is providing its annual "Tow to Go" program this Fourth of July weekend in an effort to keep impaired drivers off the road.

The program provides one free confidential ride for one person and their vehicle to a safe location within a 10-mile radius.

"Tow to Go" is active from 6 p.m. Friday, June 30 to 6 a.m. Wednesday, July 5.

"By providing this program, AAA gives drivers no excuse for driving under the influence of drugs, alcohol or impairing medications," Mark Jenkins, spokesman, AAA – The Auto Club Group, said in a statement. "However, we remind people to treat Tow to Go as a last resort. Instead, make advanced plans for a safe ride home."

AAA said the "Tow to Go" service may not be available in rural areas or during severe weather conditions.