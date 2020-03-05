Trams serving terminal at Orlando International Airport are out of service, airport says

article

The Orlando International Airport says that the trams between the main terminal and gates one through 29 are currently out of service.

They said that this is due to a mechanical issue. Crews are reportedly working to correct the matter and resume service as soon as possible.

Meanwhile, they said that buses have been activated to transport travelers. Exterior walkways are also open for passengers who wish to walk.

