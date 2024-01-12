Brightline train involved in second deadly collision in Melbourne this week; same spot as 2 days ago

Watch FOX 35 live

A Brightline train collided with a truck at an intersection in Melbourne on Friday afternoon, officials said.

The deadly crash happened in the area of W.H. Jackson and U.S. 1. It is unknown how many people died in the crash.

Drivers are asked to find an alternate route around W.H. Jackson.

Image 1 of 8 ▼ Photo shows scene after a Brightline train collided with a truck in Melbourne. Credit: Alex Hendricks

The incident happened in the same area where a previous crash between a Brightline train and a car occurred on Wednesday.

One person died in that crash and three other people were injured.

It is unknown if anyone has been injured in Friday's crash.

