Traffic sign in Orlando altered to display anti-gay message, police say

The Orlando Police Department is attempting to determine who tampered with a digital traffic message board so that it would display a threatening, anti-gay message.

Officers on Wednesday responded to a call about a suspicious incident in Orlando's Medical City, near Lake Nona Blvd. and Nemours Pkwy. When they arrived on the scene just before 4 a.m., they discovered the sign had been altered to read "KILL ALL GAYS." No other details were immediately released.

If anyone has information regarding the incident, contact the Orlando Police Department at 321-235-5300.