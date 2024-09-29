Tracking the tropics: Keeping an eye on the Eastern Atlantic

The National Hurricane Center is tracking Hurricane Isaac, located northwest of the Azores, and Tropical Storm Joyce in the central Atlantic. Neither storm is a threat to Florida.

Image 1 of 4 ▼

However, we’re watching several other areas of interest.

One system in the Eastern Atlantic has an 70% chance of developing within the next week. Showers and storms linked to this low-pressure area, a few hundred miles southwest of the Cabo Verde Islands, are becoming more organized. Conditions are favorable for development, and a tropical depression could form early or mid-week as it moves west, then northwest across the Atlantic.

Another system coming off the coast of Africa has a 20% chance of development over the next week. While currently producing limited activity, gradual development is possible as it moves westward.

In the Western Caribbean, a disturbance now has a 50% chance of forming. Like Helene, the Central American Gyre is influencing this system. Conditions are favorable for development, and a tropical depression could form by midweek. If it impacts us, we may see tropical moisture by next weekend or the following week. Models show different outcomes, but all suggest a storm could form in the Gulf of Mexico, so residents along the U.S. Gulf Coast should monitor its progress.