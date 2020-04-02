Tracking coronavirus: Statewide 'stay-at-home' order begins at midnight as cases near 8,000 in Florida

article

Below is a log of the day's events as it relates to the global coronavirus pandemic.

5:00 a.m. -- As of 5:00 a.m. Thursday, the Florida Department of Health reports that there are 7,773 cases in the state as the death toll rises to 101.

5:30 a.m. -- A statewide 'stay-at-home' order begins at midnight and will last for 30 days. Governor Ron DeSantis issued the order on Wednesday as COVID-19 cases in Florida continue to rise. So far, he has not shut down the state completely. What you can and can't do during the order HERE.

