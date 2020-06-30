Tracking coronavirus: State cases near 150K; WHO says pandemic 'not even close to being over'

article

Below is a log of the day's events as it relates to the global coronavirus pandemic.

6:45 a.m. -- A mandate requiring face masks in public places in Seminole County goes into effect at 12:01 a.m. on Wednesday. What you need to know HERE.

6:30 a.m. -- Orange County is hosting a free webinar to help renters know their rights when it comes to evictions. This comes as Florida Governor Ron DeSantis' freeze on evictions is set to expire soon. Details HERE.

6:00 a.m. -- As more counties across Florida add face mask mandates during the coronavirus pandemic, Orange County Commissioner Emily Bonilla is hosting a free face mask giveaway in Winter Park on Tuesday. Details HERE.

5:30 a.m. -- This week marks six months since the World Health Organization was first notified of the coronavirus pandemic, and officials with the organization have given a stark warning that COVID-19 is “not even close to being over.”

4:45 a.m. -- Seminole County on Monday announced that it will require masks or facial coverings at places of assembly, businesses, and other places open to the public. An executive order putting the mask mandate in place goes into effect on Wednesday.

4:00 a.m. -- On Monday, the State of Florida reported an additional 5,266 new coronavirus cases, bringing the total number of cases since March to 146,341.

An additional 28 deaths were also reported, bringing the state's death toll to 3,447.

