Orange County hosting webinar to help renters worried about evictions during pandemic

Orange County is hosting a free webinar to help renters know their rights when it comes to evictions.

This comes as Florida Governor Ron DeSantis' freeze on evictions is set to expire soon.

Orange County is offering the "Housing Rights in the Era of COVID-19" webinar on Tuesday as so many families in the area brace themselves for the moratorium on evictions to end Wednesday. County leaders want to make sure renters know their rights.

The county, with the help of community legal services of Florida, is hosting a free webinar that will cover topics like requesting payment plans, housing discrimination laws, and how to prevent eviction.

Fox 35 News spoke with a family worried about being evicted. They say they’ve packed up most of their belongings in case they do have to move.



"We've got our clothes in suitcases, the dressers and beds are packed. We're sleeping on mattresses and hopefully then we'd be able to find some short-term hotel," said Natalie Scott. "It wouldn't be ideal, it would be nerve-wracking, but we're prepared to do what we have to do."

The webinar begins at 2 p.m. on Tuesday. You can register for the webinar HERE.