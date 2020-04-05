Coronavirus testing to begin at University of Central Florida on Monday

The University of Central Florida (UCF) is partnering with Aventus Biolabs to offer on-campus coronavirus testing.

Testing will begin at 9 a.m. on Monday inside UCF's Garage A.

Testing is open to anyone in the community. However, in a news release, Aventus said that "to receive an appointment, individuals must be prescreened by a healthcare provider and prescribed a test."

It then added that "when individuals drive up for their appointment, a testing swab designated specifically for them is readily available, and the test is completed in about 10 minutes."

Officials said people should receive their test results in about 24 to 48 hours.

For those people whose insurance does not cover testing for COVID-19, Aventus said it is charging the Medicare rate of $51 per test.

There is a limit of 250 tests at this location on Monday.

