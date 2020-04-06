Some still experience issues after Florida unemployment website undergoes maintenance overnight

Florida's unemployment website is supposed to be back up and running after going down for maintenance overnight.

Prior to the maintenance, many reported issues trying to submit applications. The system was overloaded as thousands tried to file unemployment claims because of coronavirus-related shutdowns.

FOX 35's Sydney Cameron visited the website on Monday morning and made it to the first page of the application. Some people are reporting that the website crashes in the application process though.

If that happens, there is still a way to get a paper application. They are available on the Florida Department of Economic Opportunity website. Senator Linda Stewart also has boxes of paper applications available outside her Orlando office at 1726 South Bumby Avenue.

However, if you continue to attempt to apply online, the state recommends using Internet Explorer and says that you cannot access the application on your cell phone or tablet.

