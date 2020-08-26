Here are the positive COVID-19 cases, those in quarantine in each school district across Central Florida

article

Most schools in Central Florida have officially reopened, with some students electing to learn in-person.

FOX 35 is tracking COVID-19 cases across the region's school districts.

Below is a list of how many positive cases are in each county and how many are in quarantine because of possible exposure.

ORANGE COUNTY

FOX 35 will report this information when we receive it.

OSCEOLA COUNTY

Advertisement

As of Wednesday, August 26th, Osceola County Schools reported that 7 people at their schools have tested positive for COVID-19

They said that the following amount of people are in quarantine at the following schools:

Celebration High School: 7 students and one adult under quarantine

Celebration K-8: The children of six parents who tested positive

Harmony Middle School: 10 teachers

Neptune Elementary School: 5 teachers

Ventura Elementary School: 1 teacher

Hickory Tree Elementary School: 1 teacher

KOA Elementary School: 1 teacher

St. Cloud High School: 2 students, 1 teacher

District-Level Resource Teachers: 1 teacher

SEMINOLE COUNTY

As of Wednesday, August 26th, Seminole County Public Schools confirmed that about 14 people at their schools have tested positive for COVID-19.

They said that the following amount of people are in quarantine at the following schools:

Altamonte Elementary: 2 teachers

Lake Mary Elementary: 18 individuals

Lawton Elementary: 21 individuals

Wilson Elementary: 15 individuals

Winter Springs High School: 3 individuals

Hagerty High School: 11 individuals

Lyman High School: 26 individuals

Lake Brantley High School: 70 individuals

BREVARD COUNTY

FOX 35 will report this information when we receive it.

VOLUSIA COUNTY

FOX 35 will report this information when we receive it.

FLAGLER COUNTY

FOX 35 will report this information when we receive it.

LAKE COUNTY

As of Wednesday, August 26th, Lake County Schools says that three students and five employees have tested positive for COVID-19.

In addition, they said there are 22 students and 13 employees quarantined because of possible exposure.

MARION COUNTY

FOX 35 will report this information when we receive it.

ALACHUA COUNTY

FOX 35 will report this information when we receive it.

POLK COUNTY

FOX 35 will report this information when we receive it.

This is a running list of COVID-19 cases at school districts across the county. FOX 35 will update the list when we receive new information from the school districts. Each update will be dated.

CLICK HERE FOR COMPLETE CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE

Tune in to FOX 35 Orlando for the latest coronavirus news.