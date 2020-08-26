Here are the positive COVID-19 cases, those in quarantine in each school district across Central Florida
ORLANDO, Fla. - Most schools in Central Florida have officially reopened, with some students electing to learn in-person.
FOX 35 is tracking COVID-19 cases across the region's school districts.
Below is a list of how many positive cases are in each county and how many are in quarantine because of possible exposure.
ORANGE COUNTY
FOX 35 will report this information when we receive it.
OSCEOLA COUNTY
As of Wednesday, August 26th, Osceola County Schools reported that 7 people at their schools have tested positive for COVID-19
They said that the following amount of people are in quarantine at the following schools:
- Celebration High School: 7 students and one adult under quarantine
- Celebration K-8: The children of six parents who tested positive
- Harmony Middle School: 10 teachers
- Neptune Elementary School: 5 teachers
- Ventura Elementary School: 1 teacher
- Hickory Tree Elementary School: 1 teacher
- KOA Elementary School: 1 teacher
- St. Cloud High School: 2 students, 1 teacher
- District-Level Resource Teachers: 1 teacher
SEMINOLE COUNTY
As of Wednesday, August 26th, Seminole County Public Schools confirmed that about 14 people at their schools have tested positive for COVID-19.
They said that the following amount of people are in quarantine at the following schools:
- Altamonte Elementary: 2 teachers
- Lake Mary Elementary: 18 individuals
- Lawton Elementary: 21 individuals
- Wilson Elementary: 15 individuals
- Winter Springs High School: 3 individuals
- Hagerty High School: 11 individuals
- Lyman High School: 26 individuals
- Lake Brantley High School: 70 individuals
BREVARD COUNTY
FOX 35 will report this information when we receive it.
VOLUSIA COUNTY
FOX 35 will report this information when we receive it.
FLAGLER COUNTY
FOX 35 will report this information when we receive it.
LAKE COUNTY
As of Wednesday, August 26th, Lake County Schools says that three students and five employees have tested positive for COVID-19.
In addition, they said there are 22 students and 13 employees quarantined because of possible exposure.
MARION COUNTY
FOX 35 will report this information when we receive it.
ALACHUA COUNTY
FOX 35 will report this information when we receive it.
POLK COUNTY
FOX 35 will report this information when we receive it.
This is a running list of COVID-19 cases at school districts across the county. FOX 35 will update the list when we receive new information from the school districts. Each update will be dated.
