Tracking Coronavirus: Florida cases surpass 40,000; deaths rise to 1,715; and more

Below is a log of the day's events as it relates to the global coronavirus pandemic.

The latest numbers from the Florida Department of Health say that there are now 40,001 cases of coronavirus in the state as the death toll rises to 1,715.

Below is an interactive Florida Department of Health dashboard, showing a county-by-county breakdown of positive COVID-19 cases statewide.

If you are having trouble seeing the map or using it (especially on a mobile device), click here to load in a new window.

Global cases of coronavirus now exceed four million, according to John Hopkins University. Their death toll also nears 280,000 worldwide.

