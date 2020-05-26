Tracking coronavirus: Florida cases exceed 52,250; Trump calls for schools to reopen

article

Below is a log of the day's events as it relates to the global coronavirus pandemic.

4:00 a.m. -- The Florida Department of Health says there are 51,746 confirmed cases of coronavirus in the state. The death toll is at 2,252.

5:00 a.m. -- Some small business owners say people are turning down job opportunities so that they can continue to receive unemployment. Many Floridians have struggled to get any unemployment due to the state’s glitch-ridden website. If the claim does go through, people are eligible for up to $275 in state benefits and $600 in federal benefits each week.

6:15 a.m. -- President Trump urged the reopening of schools throughout the U.S. on Sunday, as most remain closed to limit the coronavirus spread and protect the health of students during the pandemic. Read more HERE.

8:00 a.m. -- There's a new push to reopen schools across the country. President Trump announced he wants classes back in session, but one local school district says not so fast. Read more HERE.

10:00 a.m. -- The Pandemic Emergency Unemployment Compensation program is now offering up to 13 weeks of additional unemployment benefits to individuals who previously collected state or federal unemployment compensation but exhausted those benefits. More details on the benefits HERE.

11:00 a.m. -- The latest numbers from the Florida Department of Health show that there have been at least 52,255 coronavirus cases, resulting in at least 2,259 deaths. That is an additional 509 cases and seven deaths since Monday afternoon.

