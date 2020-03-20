Tracking Coronavirus: Death toll rises to 10 in Florida; US-Mexico border restricted for non-essential travel

article

Below is a log of the day's events as it relates to the global coronavirus pandemic.

4:00 a.m. -- The Florida Department of Health announced that there are 432 total positive coronavirus cases in Florida. In addition, another person has died from coronavirus, bringing the state's death toll to nine.

6:30 a.m. -- The National Guard has arrived in Orange County to help with coronavirus testing. A drive-thru testing site is set to open this weekend at the Orange County Convention Center. Read more HERE.

7:00 a.m. -- Starting Friday, all vehicle access ramps at New Smryna Beach will close. Ramps at beaches in the rest of the county will follow on Saturday and Sunday.

7:30 a.m. -- A Florida hotline has been activated to help find children free meals during coronavirus school closures.

8:00 a.m. -- Tourists who planned to drive to the Florida Keys will have to postpone that trip. Monroe County announced the Florida Keys is closing up shop. Starting at 6 p.m. Sunday, March 22, any hotel or visitor lodging site will have to shut down.

8:10 a.m. -- Flagler County has been notified by the Florida Department of Health that there is a person who tested positive for COVID-19 in Flagler County, who is a resident of Volusia County, according to Flagler County Emergency Services.

10:30 a.m. -- Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin says the Trump administration has decided to push the income tax filing date to July 15 from April 15.

11:15 a.m. -- The City of Cocoa Beach announced that they are temporarily banning the consumption of alcohol on their beaches.

11:30 a.m. -- Florida Department of Health announced cases have jumped to 520 in the state and there are now 10 deaths up from 9 on Thursday. There are 474 positive Florida residents, 46 that are isolated non-Florida residents, and 1020 being monitored.

12:00 p.m. -- President Trump and the coronavirus Task Force are giving an update on the virus.

12:30 p.m. -- Mexico and the U.S. announced plans Friday to sharply limit travel over their busy shared border as they try to control the spread of the coronavirus pandemic.

