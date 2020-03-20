Alcohol temporarily banned on beaches of Cocoa Beach

article

The City of Cocoa Beach has announced a temporary ban on consuming and possessing alcohol on the beaches of Cocoa Beach.

The Brevard County Emergency Management Office tweeted the announcement out on Friday morning.

So far, the beaches will remain open.

Officials across the state have been working to discourage residents from gathering at the shores amid the coronavirus outbreak.

Starting Friday, all vehicle access ramps at New Smryna Beach will close. Ramps at beaches in the rest of the county will follow on Saturday and Sunday. Volusia County officials said that they hope this will help control the crowds.

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis called out students on spring break for not practicing social distancing.

“The universities with the spring break … a lot of students have just been congregating at the universities and going out and doing things there, and that’s not something we want,” DeSantis said during a news conference on Tuesday.

Health officials have recommended gatherings no larger than 10 people and to stand 6-feet apart as the country tries to get the spread of the coronavirus under control.

