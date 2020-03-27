Tracking coronavirus: 3,198 total cases in Florida, with 46 deaths now reported

article

The Florida Department of Health reports that there are now 3,198 case of COVID-19 in the state.

Seventeen people have died who tested positive in Broward, Dade, Hillsborough, Lee, Orange, Palm Beach, St. Johns and St. Lucie counties. That brings the total number of deaths to 46.

New Florida cases on Friday included 714 additional positive COVID-19 cases (695 Florida residents and 19 non-Florida residents) reported to the Florida Department of Health.

There are currently 3,054 positive cases in Florida residents and 144 positive cases in non-Florida residents.

Below is a log of the day's events as it relates to the global coronavirus pandemic.

5:00 a.m. -- A mandate for Orange and Osceola counties residents to "stay-at-home" for two weeks is now in effect. It began at 11 p.m. and will last for two weeks, ending on until April 9.

6:00 a.m. -- The House is expected to vote on Friday on the $2.2 trillion stimulus package that would help aid Americans during the coronavirus outbreak. Read more HERE.

6:30 a.m. -- As of Friday morning, Florida coronavirus cases are at 2,484. There have been 29 deaths.

8:00 a.m. -- British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has tested positive for the new coronavirus, but remains in charge of the U.K.'s response to the outbreak.

11:30 a.m. -- In an update on Friday, the Florida Department of Health announced there are now 2,900 cases of coronavirus in Florida. The death toll has risen to 34.

1:30 p.m. -- The House rushed President Donald Trump a $2.2 trillion rescue package Friday, tossing a life preserver to a U.S. economy and health care system left flailing by the coronavirus pandemic. Read more HERE.

2:30 p.m. -- A Dutch cruise liner announced the death of four of its passengers Friday who apparently contracted COVID-19 aboard the ship. Read more HERE.

4:00 p.m. -- Disney has announced it is extending the date of its closures to properties in Florida and California "until futher notice" in the fight against the spread of coronavirus. Read more HERE.

5:00 p.m. -- U.S. eyes new outbreaks as infections worldwide top 575,000

6:00 p.m. -- Seminole County social distancing order goes into effect Sunday night. Read more HERE.

7:00 p.m. -- 3,198 total cases in Florida, including 144 non-Florida residents with 46 deaths now reported

