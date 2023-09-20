TPD arrests suspected police impersonator accused of sexual battery

article

A man accused of impersonating a police officer and sexual battery has been arrested in Tampa.

Detectives say that on July 14th, the victim informed them of the incident.

The victim said that she met a man at a local hotel on May 20.

While walking to the room, she was grabbed from behind, pulled into a stairway, shown a gun and what appeared to be a police badge, detectives said.

The suspect, Sunny Gonzalez Jr., then began questioning the victim, asking her if she was trafficking guns or drugs, and told her he wasn't taking her to jail.

Detectives say he then sexually battered the victim and told her not to say anything.

Additionally, detectives were able to link Gonzalez Jr. to a similar incident that took place in February at the Ramada Inn.

Detectives say there may be more victims.

Gonzalez Jr. is facing multiple charges, including impersonating a police officer, sexual battery and armed forced imprisonment, according to detectives.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.