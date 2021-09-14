Toys in McDonald's Happy Meals celebrate Disney's 50th anniversary

article

McDonald's and Disney are teaming up to celebrate "The World's Most Magical Celebration."

In celebration of 50 years of Walt Disney World, McDonald's is featuring exclusive Disney character toys in its Happy Meals.

Fifty characters are up for grabs in the collection.

According to the Disney Parks Blog, the full list of character toys includes "Celebration Mickey Mouse, Flounder, Timothy Mouse, Abu, Genie, Bambi, Celebration Dale, R2-D2, Celebration Minnie Mouse, Sebastian, Bruni, Tinker Bell, Bo Peep, Cheshire Cat, Miguel, Joe Gardner, Celebration Daisy Duck, Celebration Goofy, Piglet, Lumiere, Frozone, Dory, Dante, BB-8, Celebration Pluto, Lady Tramp, Jaq, Rocket, Edna Mode, Jiminy Cricket, Simba, Winnie The Pooh, Cogsworth, Gus, Hei Hei, Mad Hatter, Stitch, Woody, Groot, Olaf, Pua, Pinocchio, Celebration Donald Duck, Dumbo, Pumbaa, Thumper, Celebration Chip, Nemo, and Timon."

Courtesy: Disney Parks Blog

Starting this week, those buying a Happy Meal can get the "EARidescent 8 characters sporting their 50th anniversary celebration fashions in addition to 42 other beloved characters," according to the Disney Parks Blog.

All of the toys come with one of four colorful bases, with each base displaying a backdrop showing a day-to-night scene in the Magic Kingdom, EPCOT, Hollywood Studios or Animal Kingdom.

Advertisement