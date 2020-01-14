Toyota recalls nearly 700K vehicles over faulty fuel pumps

Toyota said it is recalling nearly 700,000 vehicles in the U.S. because the fuel pumps can fail and cause engines to stall, increasing the risk of a crash.

The recall involves certain 2018 and 2019 Lexus LS 500, LC 500, RC 350, RC 300, GS 350, IS 300, ES 350, LX 570, GX 460 and RX 350 models.

Also included are certain 2018 and 2019 Toyota 4Runner, Camry, Highlander, Land Cruiser, Sequoia, Sienna, Tacoma, and Tundra models. Some 2019 models of the Avalon and Corolla are also affected.

“The subject vehicles are equipped with a fuel pump which may stop operating. If this were to occur, warning lights and messages may be displayed on the instrument panel, and the engine may run rough,” Toyota said in a statement. “This can result in a vehicle stall, and the vehicle may be unable to be restarted. If a vehicle stall occurs while driving at higher speeds, this could increase the risk of a crash.”

Toyota said it is currently investigating the issue and still developing repairs.

Owners of affected vehicles will be notified by mail in mid-March, the company added.

Drivers can see if their vehicle is involved in a safety recall by visiting Toyota.com/Recall or nhtsa.gov/recalls and enter their Vehicle Identification Number (VIN) or license plate information.

This story was reported from Cincinnati. The Associated Press contributed.