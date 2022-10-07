'Pretty scary stuff!': Florida tourists from England back home after riding out Hurricane Ian in shelter

Tourists visiting Florida who stayed in a shelter during Hurricane Ian are back home in England. Rory Westfold came with his family to visit Give Kids the World Village.

It was supposed to be a fairytale vacation, compliments of Give Kids the World Village. Instead, Westfold had to deal with a natural disaster. "It’s the most surreal experience I think in my life," he said. "It’s pretty scary stuff!"

We met Westfold as he was hunkering down in a shelter with 80 others in Kissimmee – at the time his wife and two kids were sleeping. "We came on a wish trip," he said.

Rory Westfold and his family were visiting Central Florida during Hurricane Ian's approach and were required to stay at a Kissimmee shelter. He called the experience "surreal."

Rory Westfold and his family were visiting Central Florida during Hurricane Ian's approach and were required to stay at a Kissimmee shelter. He called the experience "surreal."

Westfold's son is recovering from brain cancer. He was worried about his 7-year-old Evan staying in a shelter, but called his son a true survivor. "To be fair, I think they enjoyed the experienced being with other children and other families."

MORE HEADLINES:

They returned to their villa the following day and discovered a lot of floodwaters. "But the villa luckily wasn’t touched. The villa next door was badly beaten."

Rory Westfold and his family were visiting Central Florida during Hurricane Ian's approach and were required to stay at a Kissimmee shelter. He called the experience "surreal."

Rory Westfold and his family were visiting Central Florida during Hurricane Ian's approach and were required to stay at a Kissimmee shelter. He called the experience "surreal."

Relieved, they enjoyed their last day of vacation. "Bizarrely the sun came out like nothing happened."

The family was able to fly back home the next day. "I would definitely go back again, but maybe if I had a choice, outside hurricane season!"