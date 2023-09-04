Tourist sisters found floating in water at New Smyrna Beach on Labor Day, officials say

Two sisters from Louisiana were found floating separately in the water at New Smyrna Beach on Labor Day, according to officials.

The women in their 50s were found about 50-100 feet from each other near the Beachway Approach, Volusia County Beach Safety said.

They were transported to local hospitals with no pulse. One of the sisters, however, regained a pulse on the way to the hospital.

Their conditions at this time is unknown.

This is a developing story.