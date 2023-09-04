Tourist sisters found floating in water at New Smyrna Beach on Labor Day, officials say
NEW SMYRNA BEACH, Fla. - Two sisters from Louisiana were found floating separately in the water at New Smyrna Beach on Labor Day, according to officials.
The women in their 50s were found about 50-100 feet from each other near the Beachway Approach, Volusia County Beach Safety said.
They were transported to local hospitals with no pulse. One of the sisters, however, regained a pulse on the way to the hospital.
Their conditions at this time is unknown.
This is a developing story.