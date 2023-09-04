Expand / Collapse search

Tourist sisters found floating in water at New Smyrna Beach on Labor Day, officials say

By Dani Medina
New Smyrna Beach
NEW SMYRNA BEACH, Fla. - Two sisters from Louisiana were found floating separately in the water at New Smyrna Beach on Labor Day, according to officials. 

The women in their 50s were found about 50-100 feet from each other near the Beachway Approach, Volusia County Beach Safety said. 

They were transported to local hospitals with no pulse. One of the sisters, however, regained a pulse on the way to the hospital. 

Their conditions at this time is unknown. 

This is a developing story. 