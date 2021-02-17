Tour this massive rental mansion in Central Florida that even has a flight simulator inside

A flight simulator, several game rooms, Star Wars and Toy Story themed bedrooms, and so much more -- this massive mansion in Central Florida is impressive!

The mansion, called the 'Full Motion Mansion,' is over 9,000 square feet, three stories tall, and can sleep 24 people comfortably, meaning everyone gets a bed.

Jody Green from Jeeves Florida Rentals in Kissimmee joined FOX 35 for a tour of the rental home.

MORE NEWS: Florida getting influx of COVID-19 vaccines after feds increase shipments

"This home is a very contemporary, modern -- it's just very luxurious, everything from the carpet choice to the decoration on the wall to the design in the tiles," Green said.

Advertisement

On just the first floor, there is a game room, called the 'Flight Lounge.' It has a flight simulator, air hockey table, karaoke machine, and much more.

Go up one floor and there is another game room and themed bedrooms designed for children on each side -- one themed after Star Wars and another themed after Toy Story.

TRENDING: Gasparilla parade officially canceled for 2021

"There is always something for everyone to do here," Green said.

The most jaw-dropping feature that David Martin saw was a Star Trek-themed cockpit to watch movies, games, television, and more.

The mansion starts at $1350 per night, which is $57 per person.

For more photos and to book a night, visit jeevesfloridarentals.com/.

Tune in to FOX 35 Orlando for the latest Central Florida news.