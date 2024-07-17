Topgolf's free ice cream truck is rolling into Central Florida next month

article

Topgolf's ice cream truck is rolling into Central Florida in August – and they're bringing free ice cream with them!

The golf driving range company launched an ice cream truck tour this summer across the U.S., including two stops right here in the Orlando area.

The Topgolf ice cream truck is scheduled to visit Topgolf's Orlando and Lake Mary locations on Aug. 10 from 4 to 6 p.m.

Photo: Topgolf

Along with the opportunity to eat free ice cream, crew members will be giving away Topgolf swag and other goodies.

If you can't make it, the Topgolf ice cream truck will hit a few other locations in cities across Florida in August:

Tampa

St. Pete

Jacksonville

