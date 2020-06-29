Titusville Police investigating after newspaper deliveryman is carjacked at gunpoint

Titusville police are still searching for four men who they say carjacked a newspaper deliveryman at gunpoint.

Police say it happened at around 4:30 Monday morning in the Harrison Terrace neighborhood.

The victim, who asked us not to share his name, says he had dropped off some papers and was walking back to his car when the four men approached him with guns pointed at him.

“I was told to basically get on the ground and stay on the ground. They demanded money. ‘Where’s your money? Where’s your money?’ I told them I didn’t have any money and so forth. They said, ‘Where’s the keys?’ They were all in my pockets and so forth – one kicked me in the face,” he told FOX 35 News.

The deliveryman complied and the men took off in his ride.

“They backed all the way up like five parking spots to where I was make sure I was still on the ground and they sped off. You could hear the engine and the tires squeals,” he said.

The victim’s cell phone and wallet were also stolen. He says he had to walk down the street to find a phone to call 911.

“Four, 4:30 in the morning…everybody is in bed,” the victim said.

Police are now searching for the culprits.

“They’re four black males. They were wearing dark clothing and dark facemasks. Kind of like the COVID facemasks so it’s hard to identify them. However, we're looking for that vehicle. It’s been reported stolen. It’s a 2020 white Dodge Charger,” said Titusville Police spokeswomen Amy Matthews.

Thirteen years on the paper route, the delivery man is in disbelief.

“They turned my whole world upside down and now I don’t know how it’s gonna turn out,” he said.

“This is a felony and this victim needs justice,” Matthews said.