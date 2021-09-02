Titusville Police conducting search in missing person case from 15 years ago

article

Titusville Police are searching a vacant lot in reference to a missing person case from approximately 15 years ago.

A Crime Scene Investigations unit arrived at the location along DeLeon Avenue searching for evidence around 2 p.m. on Thursday.

A backhoe was brought to the scene for excavation purposes as well as cadaver dogs. T

A backhoe was brought to the scene for excavation purposes as well as cadaver dogs.

