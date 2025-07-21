Titusville names new city manager, Tom Abbate

The Brief The City of Titusville has appointed Tom Abbate as its new city manager following a nationwide search that drew over 60 applicants. Abbate served as interim city manager and previously held the role of assistant city manager for more than two decades. City officials praised his leadership, experience, and commitment to guiding Titusville’s future growth.



The City of Titusville has officially appointed Tom Abbate as its new City Manager following a nationwide search that drew more than 60 applicants.

What we know:

The Titusville City Council made the unanimous selection on Saturday, July 19, citing Abbate’s extensive experience and leadership during his tenure as interim city manager.

Tom Abbate named Titusville City Manager

Abbate has served the city for more than 20 years as Assistant City Manager and brings deep institutional knowledge to the role.

What they're saying:

"It is both an honor and privilege to have been appointed as City Manager," Abbate said. "I look forward to working with a very talented and dedicated City staff as we move the City forward carrying out Council’s strategic plan and vision."

Mayor Andrew Connors and other council members commended Abbate’s leadership during the transition and emphasized their confidence in his ability to guide the city’s future.

Officials say Abbate will focus on transparency, professional excellence, and implementing council’s strategic goals as Titusville continues its path of responsible growth and innovation.

For more information, visit www.titusville.com.