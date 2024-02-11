Titusville man injured after shooting Friday evening, police say

A Titusville man was transported to the hospital after being injured in a shooting Friday evening, according to the Titusville Police Department.

At 5:45 p.m., police responded to a parking lot at 611 North Singleton Ave., according to a press release. After securing the scene, they located a man with a gunshot wound, officers said. He was taken to the hospital with serious injuries, according to police.

The suspect or suspects involved fled the scene prior to police arriving, the officers said. Based on preliminary evidence, detectives believe this was an isolated incident.

This remains an ongoing investigation, and detectives are encouraging anyone with information to contact the Titusville Police Department at (321) 264-7800. If you wish to remain anonymous, you may contact Crimeline at 1-800-423-TIPS and be eligible for a reward of up to $5,000.

