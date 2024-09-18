Titusville man, 23, killed after crashing motorcycle while going around curve: police

A Titusville man was killed in a motorcycle crash in Brevard County on Tuesday night, police said.

The Melbourne Police Department identified the victim as 23-year-old Trevor Dean Hackbardt.

Officers responded to a crash at around 9:45 p.m. at the intersection of North Harbor City Boulevard and Babcock Street. Upon arrival, they found Hackbardt suffering from life-threatening injuries.

He was taken to a local hospital, where he was later pronounced dead.

An initial investigation revealed that Hackbardt was traveling north on North Harbor City Boulevard when he lost control while going around a curve and struck a utility pole.

Police said there is no indication that alcohol or drugs were factors in the crash.

The crash remains under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to call the traffic enforcement unit at 321-616-6027.