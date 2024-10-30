Titusville firefighters credited with rescuing injured dog from under home

Stream FOX 35 News

Titusville firefighters are credited with rescuing an injured dog whose owner said was hiding under a house.

The homeowner said her dog had been under the house for approximately 24 hours, so firefighters went to work, crawling under the house in two different locations to attempt to located the small Jack Russell Terrier.

Image 1 of 6 ▼ Titusville firefighters are credited with rescuing an injured dog whose owner said was hiding under a house. [Credit: Titusville Fire Department]

One of the firefighters made his way to the dog and gently guided it out from underneath the house into the arms of another firefighter. The dog was returned to its owner safely so it could receive medical care.

"Our job is an interesting one. Every day on shift, our members never know what they may be called to assist with," read a post on the Titusville Fire Department's Facebook page. "It’s calls like these that keep the job interesting and also fulfill our desire to help all forms of life."

