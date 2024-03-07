Titusville Fire Department building mobile fire station to expand coverage as city booms with growth

The Titusville Fire Department is taking a new approach to keep the community safe.

The south part of the city is growing rapidly, and building a brick-and-mortar station would take too long and cost too much money, so they’re thinking outside the box.

Situated in the Titusville Police headquarters parking lot is a new unique modular building under construction. When finished, it will be the city’s newest fire station.



"We’re going to be able to get you quicker when you call 911. That’s the bottom line. That’s what we do," said Titusville Fire Chief John Hustoles.

The new building location will offer residents in the south part of town a quicker response time and fewer construction costs for the department.

"It’s more affordable for us," Hustoles added.

Traditional brick-and-mortar fire stations cost between $2 and $10 million, but this modular building costs a fraction of that.

"This is probably 1/10 of that cost," the chief added.

It will be Titusville’s fifth fire station and is going up where there’s a growing need for more coverage. With new homes built nearby and nearly 5,000 more new homes on the way, the department wants to make sure people who live there are safe.

"As long as the growth is well planned and well distributed, which is an important part of communities like these, welcome. More value to our homes, right," said John F. Ramos who lives near the new station and isn't worried about the growth.

Another added value for homeowners is that the new fire station is less than a mile away. The fire chief says this is a cost-effective, quick fix for the area. Response times during an emergency will also decrease by at least two minutes.

"You still want something and a faster response right, faster relief," Ramos said.

The goal with the new build is to save taxpayers money, save time on building and hopefully save people and property when construction wraps up on the new building in the next few months.

"Anything that’s safety precaution and pre-safety instead of reacting, you’re preparing before anything happens, that will be a great thing," Ramos concluded.

Since the new station is a modular build, the department can even put wheels on the unit and move it to a new part of the city that starts to grow.