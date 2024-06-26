TIMELINE: More heat, humidity and afternoon storms for Central Florida on Wednesday

A rinse and repeat forecast is on the way for Central Florida this Wednesday with hot and humid temperatures along with afternoon showers and storms.

High temperatures will climb back into the low and middle 90s with our heat index ranging from around 100°-107°.

Be sure to stay hydrated and take lots of breaks if you have to be outdoors for an extended period of time.

The first half of our day will be dry and mostly sunny, but that changes as we head into the early afternoon hours. Downpours will begin to pop-up on radar, before eventually growing more widespread and heavier.

The axis of the heaviest rain looks to take shape along Interstate 95 to Florida's Turnpike.

LOOKING AHEAD: Our steamy and stormy stretch of weather continues the rest of this week and into the weekend.

Afternoon highs will repeatedly make a run for the mid 90s. Daily rounds of heavy downpours and storms can be expected into the start of July as well.

By Friday, rainfall totals will approach 4 inches for isolated locations.

TROPICS: There are two potential areas of tropical development we're monitoring across the Atlantic.

So far, both areas have a low chance of development, at a 20% and 30% chance respectively. By early next week, we'll keep a close eye on whether these disturbances show better signs of organization.