TIMELINE: Heavy rain, frequent lightning and gusty winds expected in these Central Florida counties

Thursday will feature a few morning downpours near the coast, followed by a mainly dry afternoon from Brevard and Osceola counties, through most of Orange and Seminole counties.

Our highest rain chances will target the Marion, Lake, Putnam and Alachua County regions between 3 p.m. and 7 p.m. where several inches of rain could fall in the heaviest spots, along with frequent lightning and gusts over 40 mph.

In our extended outlook, afternoon storm chances will return and become likely with a 60% chance. Otherwise, temperatures remain above normal with highs in the mid-90s.

Cumulatively, this accounts for one of the hottest summers locally when considering daily average highs + lows, leading to significantly higher energy bills and electricity use.

The tropics remain quiet and will likely be silent until the early portion to middle of August.