Tiger Woods returns to Orlando with son for PNC Championship

Tiger Woods and his son Charlie have announced their return to Orlando for the PNC Championship.

Woods and his son will compete from December 15 to 18 at the Ritz-Carlton Golf Club in Orlando and their team will consist of other major golf champions — nine-time major winner Gary Player with grandson, Jordan, 2009 Open Champion Stewart Cink with son Connor and 6-time major champion Nick Faldo with son Matthew.

The duo finished second in 2021 and in seventh place in 2020 and this will be their third return to the PNC Championship.

Woods shared on Twitter his excitement about playing golf with his son.

Woods has won the PGA Tour 82 times and is a 15-time major championship.

The PNC Championship will be broadcast live across NBC, GOLF Channel, and Peacock, attracting major champions whose victories this year span from 1959 to 2021.

Who will be playing in the 2022 PNC Championship?

