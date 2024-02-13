article

Dreams might come true in New Orleans, but they come true in Florida too. Tiana's Bayou Adventure is months away from its grand opening!

Disney Parks announced Tuesday that the ride inspired by The Princess and the Frog is slated to open this summer.

They also shared a first look at the animatronics for the Magic Kingdom ride.

"Tiana, you are looking good! This will be the very first time that our guests who experience Tiana's Bayou Adventure will be able to meet her," Executive Creative Producer Charita Charter said in a video shared on Disney Parks' social media that showcases Tiana wearing her adventure outfit.

Other audio-animatronics figures included in the highly anticipated ride include Luis, Mama Odie, Eudora, Charlotte, Prince Ralphie and Prince Naveen. And some of the voices from the actual film reprised their roles for the ride, too.

Tiana's Bayou Adventure is replacing longtime favorite Splash Mountain, which closed its doors in 2023. Disney Parks confirmed that the big drop is sticking around.

"Is there anything better in the summer than a stomach-swooping drop that ends with a cool wave of water? (Well, maybe one of Tiana’s beignets!) I can’t wait to ride a log down that 50-foot drop again as part of an all-new story to love," Magic Kingdom Vice President Sarah Riles said in a Disney Parks blog post on Tuesday.

