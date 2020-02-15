Thunderbirds practice, fans get hyped ahead of Daytona 500

NASCAR fans from all over the country are getting ready for the ‘Great American Race.'



Kath Roth and her group had a spot in the infield where they started the day with a hearty breakfast.



“Eggs, bacon, sausage, hash browns,” said Roth.



Her sister, Debbie Kincaid, said she’s been to many speedways around the country but none like the Daytona International Speedway.



“Oh this one’s amazing. This one’s like the Taj Mahal,” she said.

“There’s nothing like this place it’s amazing,’ added Roth.





Saturday morning, fans were surprised with a treat in the sky. The United States Air Force Thunderbirds did some practice rounds ahead of their performance Sunday.

Thousands of fans like Kincaid will witness history Sunday as the president serves as the Grand Marshal.



“The president will be here to make his debut to drivers start the engines and that should be exciting,” said Ira Caplain.



“It’s cool since Reagan I don’t think somebody has been out here like that,” said Trent Ferris.

