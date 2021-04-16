Thunderbirds, GEICO Skytypers return for Cocoa Beach Air Show

The U.S. Air Force Air demonstration squadron, the Thunderbirds, are back in Central Florida for the Cocoa Beach Air Show. FOX 35 News got a sneak peek of a practice flight on Thursday.

Also performing at the Cocoa Beach Air Show is the GEICO Skytypers Air Show Team. The Skytypers provided FOX 35 News with a video that was mounted to the wingtip of one of the aircraft and includes aerial perspectives of the Space Coast and Cocoa Beach. The video offers a rare perspective of a close formation flight involving WWII-era aircraft.

The GEICO Skytypers fly six vintage WWII planes called SNJs – the planes that trained the pilots of the Greatest Generation. They’re based in Long Island but perform their low altitude precision tactical demonstration in air shows all over the country.

The air show begins on Saturday, April 17, and continues on Sunday, April 18. For more information, visit https://cocoabeachairshow.com/.