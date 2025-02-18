Three arrested in Orange County street racing crackdown

The Brief The Orange County Sheriff’s Office arrested three individuals for street racing. This was as part of an enforcement detail conducted on February 15, 2025.



The Orange County Sheriff’s Office arrested three individuals for street racing as part of an enforcement detail conducted on February 15, 2025.

Deputies spotted two vehicles engaged in a race and identified the drivers as Barack Kearse and Christian Serrano.

Both were taken into custody and charged with racing.

A third driver, Josean Cardona, was also arrested after being observed operating a vehicle in a reckless manner in the area. He was charged with racing.

Authorities continue to crack down on illegal street racing, citing public safety concerns and the dangers posed by high-speed driving on local roads.

