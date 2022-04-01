Threat for strong to severe storms rising for Orlando on Saturday

A FOX 35 Storm Alert Day has been declared for Saturday afternoon and evening.

A good chunk of the FOX 35 viewing area is highlighted for an increase in strong to severe storm risk at a "LEVEL 2" "LIKELY" from the Storm Prediction Center.

This means as storms move across the viewing area after 12 p.m. Saturday. Heavy rainfall, lightning, possible damaging wind gusts, hail and an isolated tornado are all possible. The very latest forecast modeling brings the cluster of storms into the west side of the state after 12 p.m.

The severe threat will set up shortly after and by 3-4 p.m., storms will be growing in coverage and intensity while moving east. The chance for strong storms will continue through the afternoon and into the early evening hours. As the departing energy heads into the Atlantic by mid-evening, only a few showers will linger in its wake with quiet skies overnight.

