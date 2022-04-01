Strong storms with heavy rain, damaging winds likely to impact weekend in Central Florida

A Tornado Warning was issued for Brevard County on Friday morning as strong storms moved through Central Florida.

The warning expired at 8:45 a.m.

A stationary front has moved into the area, bringing periodic downpours to the morning commute.

There is a "FLOOD ADVISORY" in effect for Lake, Orange, Seminole and Volusia counties until 7:15 a.m. Expect minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas. The risk of strong to severe storms increases on Saturday. That is why we have declared Saturday a FOX 35 Storm Alert Day.

The same front remains in place and with daytime heating and the arrival of an upper-level system, strong storms will fire up after 12 p.m. sticking around through the evening hours.

The main threats will be heavy rain and damaging wind gusts.

Sunday brings another chance for rain before clearing out on Monday.

