Thousands travel through Orlando International Airport for holiday weekend

The busy Memorial Day travel weekend is underway as more than 60,000 passengers were expected to travel through Orlando International Airport Sunday.

Officials with Orlando International Airport say they expect 800,000 passengers will travel through the airport during the six-day Memorial Day travel period. They say normally Memorial Day isn't the busiest travel period for the airport, but expect it to be busier than normal this year.

Many passengers tell FOX 35 Orlando they arrived hours early at the airport Sunday before their flight just to play it safe. Some say they saw the theme parks getting busy.

"We came to go to Universal Studios," said one traveler. "It was very busy. We got a head start getting here on Wednesday, but we noticed this weekend how many more people came into town."



More than 24 hours before their flight, one family got a text from their airline, Frontier, saying they should arrive early before their flight Sunday as TSA was seeing delays. Most airlines suggest at least two hours before your flight.



"It just said the TSA was having delays at Orlando International Airport so to keep that in mind when you came in," said the passenger.

If you're traveling through the airport over the next few days, officials suggest you screenshot your boarding pass, try to pack light, and if you can't find parking head to the new Terminal C lot as they expect it will be less crowded.