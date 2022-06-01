Expand / Collapse search

2022 Special Olympics USA Games: Thousands to travel to Orlando for sporting event this month

By FOX 35 News Staff
Published 
Orange County
FOX 35 Orlando
article

(Photo via Special Olympics USA Games)

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - Thousands of athletes, coaches and spectators from across the country and the Caribbean will travel to Central Florida this month for the 2022 Special Olympics USA Games.

Event organizers say the major sporting event is hosted once every four years –  and this year it'll be held in Orlando, from Sunday, June 5 through Sunday, June 12. 

The week-long competition will feature more than 4,300 athletes with intellectual disabilities going head-to-head in 19 Olympic-style team and individual sports: athletics (track & field), basketball, bocce, bowling, cheerleading, equestrian, flag football, golf, gymnastics, open water swimming, powerlifting, soccer, softball, stand up paddleboard, surfing, swimming, tennis, triathlon and volleyball.  

(Photo via Special Olympics USA Games)

The Games aim to provide a platform for the athletes to demonstrate their physical fitness and participate in sharing their gifts and skills before their families, friends and the community. 

Central Florida could see an economic boost from hosting the event in Orlando. Event organizers say the area will have the potential to generate as much as $61 million in economic impact.  

The Opening Ceremony will be held at Exploria Stadium on June 5 at 9:30 a.m. – with the Games being held at various venues across Orlando.

QUICK LINKS: Competition Schedule | Become a fan in the stands | Purchasing tickets for Opening Ceremony | Register to Volunteer 

More than 125,000 spectators and 10,000 volunteers are expected at the event.  Here's where the Games will be held:

ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex

  • Athletics (track & field)
  • Basketball
  • Cheerleading
  • Flag Football
  • Gymnastics
  • Powerlifting
  • Soccer
  • Softball
  • Volleyball

(Closing Ceremony will be held at this location)

Disney's Coronado Springs Resort and Disney Hotels 

  • Bocce

Typhoon Lagoon

  • Swimming

Rosen Aquatic Center

  • Swimming

Orange County National Golf 

  • Golf

Lucky's Lake

  • Open Water Swim
  • Standup paddleboard

Silver Spurs Arena

  • Equestrian

USTA

  • Tennis

Full Sail University

  • Esports

Lake Minneloa, Waterfront Park

  • Triathlon

Boardwalk Bowl

  • Bowling