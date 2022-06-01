2022 Special Olympics USA Games: Thousands to travel to Orlando for sporting event this month

article

Thousands of athletes, coaches and spectators from across the country and the Caribbean will travel to Central Florida this month for the 2022 Special Olympics USA Games.

Event organizers say the major sporting event is hosted once every four years – and this year it'll be held in Orlando, from Sunday, June 5 through Sunday, June 12.

The week-long competition will feature more than 4,300 athletes with intellectual disabilities going head-to-head in 19 Olympic-style team and individual sports: athletics (track & field), basketball, bocce, bowling, cheerleading, equestrian, flag football, golf, gymnastics, open water swimming, powerlifting, soccer, softball, stand up paddleboard, surfing, swimming, tennis, triathlon and volleyball.

(Photo via Special Olympics USA Games)

The Games aim to provide a platform for the athletes to demonstrate their physical fitness and participate in sharing their gifts and skills before their families, friends and the community.

Central Florida could see an economic boost from hosting the event in Orlando. Event organizers say the area will have the potential to generate as much as $61 million in economic impact.

The Opening Ceremony will be held at Exploria Stadium on June 5 at 9:30 a.m. – with the Games being held at various venues across Orlando.

More than 125,000 spectators and 10,000 volunteers are expected at the event. Here's where the Games will be held:

ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex

Athletics (track & field)

Basketball

Cheerleading

Flag Football

Gymnastics

Powerlifting

Soccer

Softball

Volleyball

(Closing Ceremony will be held at this location)

Disney's Coronado Springs Resort and Disney Hotels

Bocce

Typhoon Lagoon

Swimming

Rosen Aquatic Center

Swimming

Orange County National Golf

Golf

Lucky's Lake

Open Water Swim

Standup paddleboard

Silver Spurs Arena

Equestrian

USTA

Tennis

Full Sail University

Esports

Lake Minneloa, Waterfront Park

Triathlon

Boardwalk Bowl

