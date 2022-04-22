Leesburg Bikefest draws thousand: 'We're excited to be back in April'

Thousands of motorcyclists are riding into town for the Leesburg Bikefest.

The Leesburg Bikefest will bring in thousands of people to the city this weekend. The event begins on Saturday.

However, Gator Harley-Davidson got the party started early by hosting a 4-day event full of vendors, music, and food.

"It’s great. People having a good time. Beautiful weather, if you’re not on your bike this weekend, there’s something wrong with you," said John Malik, the owner of Gator Harley-Davidson.

The Leesburg Bikefest has traditionally been held in April. The event was canceled in 2020 and was moved to November in 2021. This year, the event is finally being held in the Spring again.

"We’re excited to be back in April, the weather is going to be awesome this weekend, so we’re excited to have a good event tomorrow," said Bert Boliek, the President of Leesburg Partnership.

Organizers are looking forward to the thousands of bikers taking a ride through their lakefront community.

"I’m a Leesburg girl," said the Main Street Manager Joanie Smalley. "I love that we get to show our community off and tell them what I love about this community."

The Leesburg Bikefest runs from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Saturday.